Renowned Malayalam film director KG George passes way

Noted Malayalam film director KG George, 77, passed away at an old age home at Kakkanad in Kochi on Sunday.

George, known for his standout Malayalam movies of the 1980s, was a rare filmmaker who wanted to try his hands at almost all genres without compromising on his convictions about quality art

Graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, he joined the Malayalam movie industry as an assistant to legendary filmmaker Ramu Kariat.

Advertisement

Kulakkattil Geevarghese George was born on May 24, 1946, in Thiruvalla as the eldest son of Samuel and Annamma. He made his directorial debut in 1975 with Swapnadanam, which received critical acclaim

KG George was active in the movie industry only for around 26 years. However, he left behind a bunch of films which are counted among the classics of Malayalam cinema, right from the investigative thriller ‘Yavanika’ (1982) to the political satire ‘Panchavadi Palam’ (1984) and the psychological thriller ‘Irakal’ (1985), all of which still continue to inspire new age filmmakers.

His films have been hailed for their satirical and feminist themes. George was awarded with the JC Daniel Award in 2016, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to Malayalam cinema.

He is survived by his wife, playback singer Salma and two children.