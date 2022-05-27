Follow Us:
Brahmastra’s Kesariya releases in Telugu, Titled Kumkumala

The new teaser in Telugu is titled ‘Kumkumala’ and features a few seconds of additional footage in the beginning, along with a few lines of the song that the audience has not heard yet.

SNS | New Delhi | May 27, 2022 3:24 pm

Alia Bhatt, Aryan Mukerji, and SS Rajamaouli took to their Instagram handle and shared the teaser. Alia wrote: “Kesariya becomes Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th.”

SS Rajamaouli wrote: “Here’s #Kumkumala song promo from #Brahmastra: Part One. Excited to be presenting in Telugu. See you in cinemas on September 9th!”

The Telugu version of the song has been sung by Sid Sriram, composed by Pritam and the lyrics are by Chandrabose. The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the film will be presented by SS Rajamouli, while the Hindi rendition will be presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The song has been picturized on the ghats of Varanasi as well as the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Alia is seen dressed in a mustard top and a skirt as she exchanges garlands with Ranbir. The two also spend some memorable moments together. They perform puja at the end of the teaser.

Watch here:

