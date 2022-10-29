Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmāstra: Part One–Shiva’ to stream on Hotstar from Nov 4

‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ is all set to stream on Diseny+ Hotstar from Nov 4. Now viewers can live and relive the grand experience in their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe that is loved and praised by everyone.

Released on September 19, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Director Ayan Mukerji explains why he opted for strong special appearances in his film instead of cameos. “Brahmāstra was an ambitious project from the start. And I felt that each of these characters represented something very unique. In a way, they represent little worlds in the larger world of Brahmāstra. And that required certain gravitas and weight. Which led us to approach some of the best actors and talent in the country. We were very lucky that everyone accepted and supported this ambition. I am truly grateful to them for all their support. And for saying yes!” he said.