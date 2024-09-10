Red Velvet’s Yeri and Lee Chan Hyung to star in horror flick ‘Next’

Netflix’s upcoming horror film ‘Next’ has announced its studded cast lineup. Directed by Son Dong Wan, the mystery horror flick ‘Next’ will follow the narrative of Ja Young, who hides a secret from her past. The series will also focus on her classmates who engage in mediumistic activities to summon spirits.

In ‘Next,’ Red Velvet’s star Yeri will essay the role of Ja Young. She is the responsible and warm-hearted leader of the friend group. Ja Youg is helpful towards her classmates and guides them to safety. She participates in mediumistic activities in attempts to find her missing older sister. Joining her is ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Lee Chan Hyung who will portray Dong Joon. He harbours both rugged and sensitive traits and has feelings for Ja Young.

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun gushes after learning of BTS’ Jin’s love for ‘Queen of Tears’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ‘The Interest of Love’ actress Oh So Hyun will play Ye Eun. She finds herself pulled into the complex and tense dynamic involving Ja Young and Dong Joon. ‘Mouse’ actor Seo Dong Hyun will be seen as Ki Ho, and Kim Eun Bi will play Mi Yeon, the moody model student. Moreover, ‘One Fine Week’ actress Park Seo Yeon will portray Seo Woo, Ja Young’s younger sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeri (@yerimiese)



Yeri is a member of the popular girl group Red Velvet. The group comprises Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, and Joy, alongside Yeri. Apart from making music, Yeri has appeared on television several times. In 2015, she hosted ‘Show! Music Core’ and ‘The Viewable SM’ in 2016. In 2018, the K-pop idol also appeared on the variety shows ‘Secret Unnie’ and ‘Law of the Jungle in Thailand’ in 2019. Moving ahead, in 2020, Yeri hosted her first reality-variety show, ‘Yeri’s Room.’ It aired on the YouTube channel Dum Dum Studio.

Subsequently, she led the 2021 web series ‘Blue Birthday’ and in 2023 she was cast as the lead actress for the web show ‘BITCH X RICH.’ Meanwhile, given her previous acting stints, fans of the K-pop sensation and actress await to see her in the upcoming horror film.