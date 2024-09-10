Kim Soo Hyun gushes after learning of BTS’ Jin’s love for ‘Queen of Tears’

Netflix’s ‘Queen of Tears’ is one of 2024’s most popular K-dramas. The series made waves for its storyline, ensemble cast and phenomenal performances. Led by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, it emerged as one of the most-watched dramas of the year. After the lead stars took over social media, it came to light that BTS member Jin loved the drama. Recently in a fan event, Kim Soo Hyun loved that the BTS boy loved his series, and the actor had the most adorable and hilarious reaction.

On September 7, during the EYES ON YOU fans meet, Kim Soo Hyun got to know that BTS’ Jin enjoyed watching his blockbuster drama ‘Queen of Tears.’ Having no prior knowledge about it, the actor gushed over the news proudly and could hardly contain his excitement. He exclaimed, “Yeah?! BTS! BTS,” before apologizing, “I’ll restrain myself from screaming and will remain silent.”

Watch it here:

Kim Soohyun’s reaction when he was told Seokjin liked Queen of Tears pic.twitter.com/NiPF42d75k — Jinfantry (@thejinfantry) September 7, 2024



“Queen of Tears” is penned by Park Ji-un, the writer credited for writing the record-holding series “Crash Landing on You.” The Korean drama chronicles the lives of third-generation chaebol Hong Hae-in and her lawyer husband, Baek Hyun-woo. The couple has a loveless marriage and soon, a discovery turns their lives upside down. The 16-episode series boasts an ensemble cast whose captivating performances took viewers by storm. The drama also grabbed the team several awards at prestigious events celebrating the best of Korean entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has led several blockbuster dramas. His impressive filmography boasts titles including ‘My Love from the Star,’ ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ and ‘Queen of Tears’ among others. Moving ahead, Kim Soo Hyun will next share the screen with ‘Destined with You’ star Jo Bo Ah for ‘Knock-Off.’ The slated drama will deliver a realistic portrayal of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as the IMF crisis. Joining the lead duo are Kwon Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Jung Eun, and Park Se Wan, among others.

With such a star-studded cast leading the drama, fans have high expectations for ‘Knock-Off’. The series is directed by Park Hyun Suk. ‘Knock-Off’ will premiere globally on Disney+ in 2025.

On the other hand, BTS star Jin recently completed his mandatory military service. Since his discharge, the K-pop sensation has been taking up variety shows such as ‘Relax and Rest,’ and ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B.’ Moreover, Jin has released the ‘BTS Run’ spin-off titled ‘Run Jin’ which is his solo entertainment show.