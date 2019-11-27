TV world’s love birds Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal will be seen raising the temperature with their steamy romance in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. After the massive success of the first season of Ragini MMS Returns, the makers are back with season 2 of the show.

For those who are unaware, Divya and Varun are dating in real life and their sensuous on-screen chemistry in the show will surely set the mercury rising.

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is a story of 20-year-old Ragini Shroff who along with her gang of girls goes on a planned trip. What follows is a series of incidents that topple their world upside down. The show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action, and thriller. It will also have secrets unraveling as the storyline progresses.

Besides Divya and Varun, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will also feature Sneha Namanandi, Navneet Kaur, Thea Dsuuza, Sakshi Gupta, Rishika Nag, Aarti Khetarpal, Antara Banerjee, Archana Vadnerkar, Gaurav Alugh, Vicky Rathod, Mohit Duseja and Subir Rana Gupte.

The web show will begin streaming on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji from 18th December 2019.