Ravichandran’s Kannada thriller ‘Drishya 2’ all set for Dec release

The team of ‘Drishya’ is all set to enthral the audience yet again with the sequel ‘Drishya 2’ in December. It is one of the most anticipated movies in Karnataka.

‘Drishya 2’ is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Drishyam 2’ starring superstar Mohan Lal.

‘Sandalwood’ showman V. Ravichandran and Malayalam actress Navya Nayar are in lead roles. Swaroopini Narayan, Tamil actor Prabhu, Lasya Nagaraj are seen in supporting roles. Veteran actor Ananth Nag has also been included in the star cast. The first movie with the same cast was loved by the Kannada audience.

‘Drishya 2’ is a family thriller drama directed by P. Vasu and produced by Mukhesh R Mehta, CV Sarathi and Seetharam GVS.

The film’s team chose to release it on the big screen over OTT, though the original Malayalam version was released on OTT and was well received.