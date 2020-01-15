After Ravi Teja created much buzz again with the second teaser of Disco Raja, makers launched the second poster of his upcoming flick, Krack.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Shruti Haasan took to her official Instagram handle to greet everyone with the poster on the festive occasion.

In the poster, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja are seen seated on a bike with a kid in the front.

While Shruti seems to be riding the bike, Ravi is seen holding two steel big tiffins in the back seat.

Shruti captioned the poster, “Happy Sankranthi from the team of KRACK! Here is our new poster #Happy Sankranthi.”

Ravi Teja also shared the new look poster on his official Instagram account.

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, who has earlier worked with Teja for superhit films like Don Seenu and Balupu, will be helming the project.

Ravi Teja will be seen essaying the role of a tough cop in the upcoming action flick.

The 51-year-old star also shared a new poster on the new occasion of Makar Sankranti from Disco Raja.

Krack also features Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar, and Nabha Natesh and is slated to release on 24 January 2020.