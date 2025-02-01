Will take a dip in Yamuna on Chhath after two years if BJP is elected to power: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the people of Delhi during a public meeting on Saturday that if they elect the BJP to power, he will come and take a dip in the Yamuna river with them to celebrate Chhath after two years.

Addressing a public meeting in North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar assembly constituency on Saturday, Shah slammed Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of deceiving the Purvanchal and Uttarakhand communities in the name of cleaning the Yamuna. He further claimed that Kejriwal failed to deliver any schemes for the same and made no efforts in this direction.

He alleged that the AAP government under Kejriwal neither took any step to clean the Yamuna nor allowed the Centre to do so. He also criticised Kejriwal for failing to keep his earlier promise of taking a dip in the river, adding that it took a BJP leader to dip a cut-out of the former CM in the Yamuna to remind him of his promise.

Responding to the AAP chief’s allegations of poisoning the Yamuna, Shah asked the people of Sonia Vihar if they believed his accusations against Haryana.

He further said that for three days, he has been asking what kind of alleged poison was mixed in the Yamuna, but claimed that no reply has been received so far.

Shah claimed that the allegations made by Kejriwal about Haryana allegedly poisoning the river water were unfounded. He asserted that it is not Haryana, but the Kejriwal government’s failure to curb pollution, which has worsened the condition of the holy river.

Shah further slammed the AAP chief over the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, questioning who had access to such high-end luxuries, like the alleged bungalow.

The Union Home Minister further alleged that Kejriwal and the AAP government have turned Delhi into a garbage dump, adding that the city turns into a lake of dirty water during rainfall.

He also claimed that diseases are spreading in Delhi due to sewer water and urged the public to give PM Narendra Modi a chance. He assured that if the BJP is given five years, it will work to make Delhi the best capital in the world.