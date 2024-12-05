What inspired Ravi Kishan to say yes to ‘Bun Maska Chai’?

Actor Ravi Kishan, who is gearing up for the release of his next short film “Bun Maska Chai,” shares the inspiration behind his decision to take on this captivating short story.

The gripping drama, directed by filmmaker Anand Iyer of Mirzapur Season 3 fame stars Ravi along with debut Rakshit Bhuchar. “Bun Maska Chai” captures the essence of a rainy day in Mumbai, weaving a tale around two strangers engrossed in an engaging conversation over the city’s iconic cutting chai. What begins as a light-hearted exchange soon takes a surprising turn, as subtle clues hint at an unexpected twist in the story.

This unique short film blends wit and suspense, promising a rollercoaster ride that keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Speaking about the film, Ravi Kishan said, “As an artiste, it is always exciting for me to explore different ways to showcase my craft to audiences. Bun Maska Chai is one such opportunity. Short films drive home the point that in storytelling, less is more! Our short has many unique elements that I can’t talk about now, but will really surprise and grip the audiences once they watch it. It was a delight sharing the screen with young gun Rakshit, and I’m looking forward to how fans react to my character in this film!”

Director Anand Iyer added, “This is a passion project in many ways. For any filmmaker, it is a welcome challenge to tell an impactful story in minutes rather than hours, and still take viewers on an engaging journey. This is what our entire team has tried to achieve with Bun Maska Chai. Ravi Kishan can never disappoint as a performer, and Rakshit has done complete justice to his role in the film.”

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan was most recently seen in Kiran Rao’s acclaimed drama, “Laapataa Ladies.” In the movie, Kishan played the role of police officer Shyam Manohar, who investigates the case of missing brides.