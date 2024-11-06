Khesari Lal Yadav and Patanjali extend Chhath Puja greetings

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav has joined hands with Patanjali to extend warm wishes for Chhath Puja, one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, celebrated primarily in Eastern India and Nepal.

In a recently shared video by Patanjali, Yadav is dressed in a vibrant red floral shirt, wishing everyone a joyful Chhath in his native Bhojpuri language.

His heartfelt message aims to resonate with devotees across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, where the festival holds deep cultural significance.

Advertisement

Chhath Puja, observed this year from November 5 to November 8, is about Lord Surya, the Sun God, and his sister, Chhathi Maiya. Known as an ancient celebration, Chhath Puja is particularly popular in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, along with Nepal’s Koshi, Lumbini, and Madhesh provinces.

The festival honors the Sun God, expressing gratitude for sustaining life on Earth and seeking blessings for prosperity, health, and fulfillment.

The festival begins six days after Diwali and spans four days, each filled with unique rituals that underscore devotion and discipline. Devotees start with a holy bath, after which they undertake strict fasting, often abstaining from even water. The final stages involve standing in rivers or ponds, offering ‘arghya’ (a prayer offering) to the setting and rising Sun

Another prominent ritual is the preparation of prasada, which includes traditional offerings made with utmost care and devotion. Some devotees also perform a prostration march, moving towards riverbanks.

Khesari Lal Yadav, an iconic figure in Bhojpuri cinema, has a vast fan base not just in Bihar but also among Bhojpuri-speaking communities across India and beyond. Known for his versatile roles and energetic performances, Yadav has acted in over 70 films and recorded more than 5000 songs, spanning languages like Hindi, Awadhi, and Haryanvi.

Since his debut in 2011 with Saajan Chale Sasural, he has established himself as a beloved performer in regional cinema. His Bollywood singing debut in 2014 and participation in Bigg Boss 13 further expanded his popularity.