Rashmika Mandanna reveals her reflex reaction to ‘Chhaava’s script

Rashmika Mandanna is on a spree with her back-to-back releases. She is currently basking in the success of the pan-Indian actioner, ‘Pushpa 2.’ Additionally, she is gearing up for the release of the historical film ‘Chhaava’ with Vicky Kaushal. Recently, the actress opened up on her reaction to being offered the role of a Maharashtrian queen, given that she is from the South. Moreover, Rashmika revealed her reflex reaction after hearing the script.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna disclosed that she was puzzled when she was offered ‘Chhaava.’ “The first narration of Chhaava I heard, the film team were in touch with the managers and they called me into their office. They told me who it is about and that is something…It’s huge. And for me, in my head, I am thinking: I am from South, how can you think about me playing a Maharashtrian queen. Let me just ask you this basic question- Me! How? What is going on? But the second I heard the script for the first time in my life I didn’t take a second to say yes.”

Rashmika, who rules the Southern film industry, also opened up about her transformation for the film. She revealed her surprise with the look test, revealing that, suddenly her facial features, body language, and style started aligning with the role. “Suddenly, my features, my body language, and everything changed.”

Moreover, she also expressed her admiration for co-star Vicky Kaushal director Laxman Utekar. Gushing over Vicky’s performance, she said, “He has killed it,” and was also all praises for Laxman Utekar’s craft. She commented, “My God, I can’t. I’m all gushing all over like their craft like it’s amazing.”

The period passion project, ‘Chhaava’ stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The teaser shows the actor in his raw element as he exudes fearlessness and a fighter spirit. He captures both regal elegance and warrior spirit well, promising a captivating watch. The cut is laden with high-octane action sequences and battles. In the title, Rashmika Mandanna stars as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The film is going to hit theatres on February 14, coinciding with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025.