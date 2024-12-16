Varun Dhawan says fatherhood shakes you completely; ‘your thinking changes’

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated massy actioner ‘Baby John.’ During a promotional event in Delhi, the actor opened up on fatherhood. Varun Dhawan welcomed his little princess Lara with Natasha Dalal on June 3. Talking about his newest real-life role, the actor states that being a father to a daughter is a unique experience. He delves into how his purview has changed after becoming a parent.

During his media interaction, he said, “Being a father to a daughter is a unique experience. It shakes you completely, making you realise how much your thinking changes.” He added that embracing fatherhood has made him appreciate his mother more. “All the things your mother used to teach you during childhood start coming back to your mind. When Natasha gave birth to the baby, the first thought that I had was how could I ever be mean to my mother.”

Continuing, he said, “How can anyone be rude to their mother, especially after they nurture their child for nine months, after seeing what Natasha has done for the baby. It’s a crazy, wonderful experience. Having a daughter teaches you a lot about life and what actually being a man is.”

During the interaction, Varun Dhawan also opened up on Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Baby John.’ “Whenever we get a chance to work with such a superstar, it’s amazing. It’s a completely original character crafted for him. We have never seen any character like this before. I don’t want to divulge much about the role but no matter the amount of time he is on the screen for, the impact of his role will be longer.”

The upcoming title is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’(2016). In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. He flaunts his rugged look and chiselled physique, iterating that he is ready for combat. Heightening anticipations, the teaser promises a pulse-pounding and entertaining actioner. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the menacing lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25. The actioner is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani. Meanwhile, the production is under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios.