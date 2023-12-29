Ram Charan talks about stardom’s highs and lows

In a recent conversation, global star Ram Charan shared insights into the impact of stardom on his work and his perspective on achieving international success.

“Stardom compels me to elevate the quality of my work each day. It serves as my driving force. Though at times it feels like a burden, I swiftly transform it into a source of strength,” reveals Ram Charan, shedding light on the dual nature of fame that alternates between motivation and challenge.

Discussing the global success of RRR, he expresses, “It has been phenomenal, yet it carries a beautiful responsibility. Once you experience that, the desire to recreate it becomes insatiable. However, achieving that consistently is incredibly challenging.” The actor recognizes the profound impact of attaining success on a global scale and the inherent challenge of maintaining such standards.

Addressing his journey as part of a film family, global star Ram Charan provides insights into the pressures associated with such lineage, stating, “The pressure was always present, but I remained oblivious to the stress around me. While others may have observed it, I never felt it. I considered it my personal journey. Ignorance, in this case, was my greatest asset.”

Ram Charan’s revelations offer a glimpse into the mindset of a global star navigating the intricacies of fame, success, and the unique challenges that accompany being part of a renowned film family.