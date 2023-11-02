Ram Charan Joins Academy’s Actors Branch

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has extended a warm welcome to the celebrated Pan-Indian cinema superstar, Ram Charan, by inducting him into its prestigious Actors Branch. Ram Charan, known for his exceptional contributions to the film industry, has now joined the illustrious ranks of the Academy, the organization responsible for overseeing the renowned Academy Awards, widely known as the Oscars.

This remarkable announcement comes on the heels of the recent triumph of the blockbuster film “RRR” at the 94th Academy Awards, where the movie clinched the highly coveted Oscar for Best Original Song with its unforgettable track, “Naatu Naatu.” In a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding talent and significant impact on the cinematic world, Ram Charan takes his rightful place alongside fellow actors in the Actor’s Branch.

The Academy shared this exciting news on its official social media platform. The announcement not only celebrates the induction of Ram Charan but also underscores the importance of his role in shaping the future of the film industry.

The AMPAS statement emphasized that the actors gift audiences with characters that leave a lasting impression on their hearts and minds, citing their dedication to authenticity and nuanced portrayal. They added that these accomplished performers are welcomed into the Actors Branch of the Academy, including Lashana Lynch, Ram Charan, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando, Robert Davi, and more.

With a cinematic career spanning over 16 years, Ram Charan has consistently captivated audiences with his exceptional performances, remarkable versatility, and unwavering dedication to his craft. His inclusion in the Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a testament to his enduring influence on the global film landscape.

Following a string of impressive performances, Ram Charan’s latest project, “Game Changer,” directed by the iconic filmmaker S. Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, is ready to be another milestone in his illustrious career.