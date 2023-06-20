Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated the joy of becoming parents as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20th. The couple, who had been married for nearly a decade, received an outpouring of congratulatory messages as they embarked on this new chapter in their lives. Superstar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, the delighted grandparents, made a visit to the hospital in Hyderabad to meet their newborn granddaughter. Notably, Ram Charan and Upasana had been seen entering the hospital the day before.
Let’s take a look at the timeline of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s relationship, spanning over ten years, as the entire family revels in happiness and excitement over the arrival of their baby.
- College Days: Ram Charan and Upasana, coming from different backgrounds, initially met through mutual friends during their college days. As they got to know each other, a strong bond developed between them. Although they went their separate ways after graduation, they remained in touch.
- Overseas Revelation: It was when Ram Charan went abroad that they realized their deep love for each other. The distance and time apart seemed to solidify their connection.
- Love Blossoms: In 2008, Ram Charan’s film “Magadheera” hit the screens, and it marked the beginning of their love story. The movie’s success coincided with the blossoming of their romantic relationship.
- Engagement: After dating for a couple of years, Ram Charan and Upasana surprised everyone with their engagement in December 2011. The private ceremony took place in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family members.
- Wedding Bells: A year later, in June 2012, the couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony. The wedding was followed by a grand reception, attended by family, friends, and members of the film industry, creating a star-studded affair.
And now, with the arrival of their precious baby girl, Ram Charan and Upasana have entered the exciting journey of parenthood. Their families and well-wishers are overjoyed and showering them with love and blessings as they embark on this new phase of their lives.