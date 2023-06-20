Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated the joy of becoming parents as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20th. The couple, who had been married for nearly a decade, received an outpouring of congratulatory messages as they embarked on this new chapter in their lives. Superstar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, the delighted grandparents, made a visit to the hospital in Hyderabad to meet their newborn granddaughter. Notably, Ram Charan and Upasana had been seen entering the hospital the day before.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s relationship, spanning over ten years, as the entire family revels in happiness and excitement over the arrival of their baby.

College Days: Ram Charan and Upasana, coming from different backgrounds, initially met through mutual friends during their college days. As they got to know each other, a strong bond developed between them. Although they went their separate ways after graduation, they remained in touch. Overseas Revelation: It was when Ram Charan went abroad that they realized their deep love for each other. The distance and time apart seemed to solidify their connection. Love Blossoms: In 2008, Ram Charan’s film “Magadheera” hit the screens, and it marked the beginning of their love story. The movie’s success coincided with the blossoming of their romantic relationship. Engagement: After dating for a couple of years, Ram Charan and Upasana surprised everyone with their engagement in December 2011. The private ceremony took place in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family members. Wedding Bells: A year later, in June 2012, the couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony. The wedding was followed by a grand reception, attended by family, friends, and members of the film industry, creating a star-studded affair.

And now, with the arrival of their precious baby girl, Ram Charan and Upasana have entered the exciting journey of parenthood. Their families and well-wishers are overjoyed and showering them with love and blessings as they embark on this new phase of their lives.