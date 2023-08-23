Rakhi Sawant Vs Adil Durrani drama: One accusation after other

The ongoing drama between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani is becoming increasingly tumultuous. Following Adil Durrani’s accusations against his wife Rakhi, including allegations of infidelity and physical violence, the actress has responded by releasing a video countering at least one of his statements. In a recent conversation, Adil suggested that Rakhi couldn’t become pregnant due to a recent uterus surgery. Rakhi Sawant, however, has strongly denied his claims and shared a video that seemingly includes her doctor.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s Relationship Timeline

In the video, Rakhi says “Hi, guys! Aaj mai meri mother, meri doctor. Kehte hai na ki bhagwan har jagah nhi aa sakte, lekin bhagwan ne doctors ko banaya hai taki hum jaise peeret achi zindagi jee sake. Thoda time pehle mere uterus ka operation hua tha. Adil ke sath shadi ho gayi thi aur mujhe bacha karna tha. Toh aaj mai meri doctor Veena Shinde ke paas aayi hu jinhone mera fibroid ka operation kiya tha. Shayad mai samay se bacha kar leti toh mere uterus mai fibroids na hote.”

Advertisement

The doctor, speaking on the matter, confirmed that Rakhi Sawant is capable of having children. They clarified that Rakhi had chosen to freeze her eggs and emphasized that her uterus remained intact; only the fibroids within it were removed. The doctor also reassured that Rakhi’s ability to become a mother is unaffected, stating, “Rakhi can indeed become a mother. Her uterus is healthy.”

The Marriage Story

In 2022, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani chose to make their relationship public. Adil appeared in multiple interviews, introducing himself as a businessman from Mysuru and acknowledging Rakhi as his girlfriend. Eventually, the couple revealed their marriage plans in January 2023.

Unpleasant Developments

As issues between the couple escalated and turned bitter, Rakhi accused Adil Khan Durrani of several serious matters, including domestic violence and an extramarital affair. It later came out that Rakhi and Adil had actually tied the knot on May 29, 2022.

Adil Khan Durrani’s Legal Woes

With the situation worsening, Adil Khan Durrani was apprehended by the Mumbai Police on February 7, 2023. This happened following an FIR filed by Rakhi Sawant, who accused him of mismanaging her finances. Rakhi also alleged that Adil physically assaulted her and took away her money and jewelry without her consent. Additionally, she claimed he had an extramarital affair.

The Oshiwara Police registered Rakhi Sawant’s complaint against Adil Durrani under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They also included sections 498[A] and 377 of IPC in the FIR.

Adil Khan Durrani’s accusations

After spending five months in jail, Adil Khan Durrani eventually got bail. In a recent interview, he made surprising claims about Rakhi Sawant’s past, involving her marriage and pregnancy, among other topics. Adil unveiled how Rakhi Sawant presented herself as unattached when they initially connected. The businessman also alleged that the actress deceived him by being involved with someone else and fabricating stories about being divorced from her former spouse, Ritesh Singh.

Adil recounted,“I was in Dubai. She comes back normally. Her phone used to be with me, mine with her. I, one day, saw some messages. Aur wo itne gande thay just imagine mujhe kya feel hua hoga. Wo bolti hai Ritesh [Singh] maine galti karli hai Adil se shaadi karke tum meri jaan ho. Mere 7 din aapke saath bahut ache rahe hai, main bhul nahi sakti. Aur jo bhi tumhare saath hua wo memories mujhe yaad aagaye hai.”

Adil’s perspective reveals that Rakhi remains married to Ritesh Singh, and she maintained contact with him even after her marriage with Adil.

In a press gathering, Adil further alleged that Rakhi subjected him to severe physical violence whenever he attempted to address their private matters. Additionally, Adil disclosed that Rakhi is older than him by a margin of 19 years. This contradicts Rakhi’s earlier statements to the media where she had indicated that Adil is 7 years younger than her.