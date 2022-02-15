Rakhi Sawant opens up on separation from husband Ritesh, says she’s “sad & heartbroken”

The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has announced separation from her husband Ritesh. Both the couples have recently entered “Bigg Boss 2022”.

Though they had been together since 2019, the world finally saw Ritesh’s face in the reality television show last year. After their constant fights and confrontations inside the house, Rakhi finally decided to part ways with Ritesh on the eve of Valentine’s Day, i.e. Sunday, February 13.

She announced her separation from her husband Ritesh over social media, stating that there were some things that were “out of her control”.

In an Instagram post, she wrote a long message to her fans, explaining the situation and giving her reasons for the separation. Rakhi explained that they’d tried to work out their differences, but things were out of her hands. She also said that she was heartbroken about this happening just before Valentine’s Day.

Now, in a recent interview just after separation, Rakhi has broken her silence regarding her separation. She said that it was Ritesh who called off their relationship. She added that it was on Sunday morning that he started packing his bags and decided to leave because of his legal issues with his first wife Snigdha Priya.

Rakhi admitted that her marriage with Ritesh which took place on July 28, 2019, is illegal. “My marriage with him is not legal because he didn’t divorce his first wife,” she said in the interview.

Rakhi also said, “We had decided to have a child in 2022. Lekin Abhi Kaise?” When asked if she felt he would leave her after Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi said, “I felt he was staying in my house only to be at the Grand Finale. ‘Bigg Boss’ ke contract mein hain that ‘you have to pay Rs 2 crore if you don’t attend the Grand Finale’. Besides, he was not touching me or kissing me in front of the media. Only I was kissing him. He is a shy person, lekin un baton se zarror jyaada lagne laga tha.”

Rakhi also said that she pleaded at Ritesh’s feet to not leave her. She added that if Ritesh returns to her post his divorce, he needs to buy a house and a car of his own.

Netizens react to her separation

Not a lot of people online have a ton of sympathy for the actor. They’re pegging the whole marriage as “made up” for Bigg Boss, and the comments section is torn between some people offering support and others scoffing at her announcement.