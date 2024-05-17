Logo

Logo

# Entertainment

Rakhee Gulzar preferred hanging out with cast & crew during the shoot of ‘Amar Boss’

The film marks her comeback to Bengali films.

IANS | New Delhi | May 17, 2024 1:10 pm

Rakhee Gulzar preferred hanging out with cast & crew during the shoot of ‘Amar Boss’

Rakhee Gulzar preferred hanging out with cast & crew during the shoot of 'Amar Boss'

Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Bengali movie ‘Amar Boss’, left behind the comfort of a make-up van and opted to spend time with her fellow actors during the shoot.

The film marks her comeback to Bengali films.

Filmmakers Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, who are helming the movie, told IANS, “Throughout the shoot of ‘Amar Boss’, Rakhee di’s presence served as a source of inspiration and encouragement.

Advertisement

“Whether engaging in heartfelt conversations between takes or sharing light-hearted moments of laughter, Rakhee di’s genuine warmth and approachability endeared her to the entire cast and crew, who were in tears on the last day of her shoot… She has given us all memories of a lifetime.”

By choosing to forgo the isolation of a make-up van, Rakhee fostered an environment where everyone felt connected.

The veteran actress’ humility and camaraderie served as an example of her simplicity and dedication to work.

The film, produced by Windows Productions, is slated to release in theatres on June 21.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Supplements

The blight on the human heart

Rousseau writes in The Social Contract, “The social pact, far from destroying natural equality, substitutes, on the contrary, a moral and lawful equality for whatever physical inequality that nature may have imposed on mankind; so that however unequal in strength and intelligence, men become equal by covenant and by right.”

# Miscellany

‘Homoeopathy has the power to heal certain diseases holistically’

He is a familiar face on Bengali television and has acted in a number of popular daily soaps over the past decades. But many don’t know that Dr Bikash Bhowmik is also a successful and sought-after homoeopathic doctor who spends his one off-day attending to patients who come from far and wide in his chamber in Kolkata.