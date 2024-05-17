Rakhee Gulzar preferred hanging out with cast & crew during the shoot of ‘Amar Boss’

Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Bengali movie ‘Amar Boss’, left behind the comfort of a make-up van and opted to spend time with her fellow actors during the shoot.

The film marks her comeback to Bengali films.

Filmmakers Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, who are helming the movie, told IANS, “Throughout the shoot of ‘Amar Boss’, Rakhee di’s presence served as a source of inspiration and encouragement.

“Whether engaging in heartfelt conversations between takes or sharing light-hearted moments of laughter, Rakhee di’s genuine warmth and approachability endeared her to the entire cast and crew, who were in tears on the last day of her shoot… She has given us all memories of a lifetime.”

By choosing to forgo the isolation of a make-up van, Rakhee fostered an environment where everyone felt connected.

The veteran actress’ humility and camaraderie served as an example of her simplicity and dedication to work.

The film, produced by Windows Productions, is slated to release in theatres on June 21.