A Bengali rights body has written to President Droupadi Murmu drawing her attention to the complaints of sexual assault against the state Governor.

The NGO, Bangla Pokkho, in its letter, signed by Kausik Maiti, organizing secretary of the body stated: “As per constitutional norms, a governor of a state should not be the resident of the particular state. So, C V Anand Bose is not a resident of West Bengal. He has come from another state and is allegedly assaulting local women under the safeguard of his Constitutional immunity. This is unacceptable to us Bengalis. Now, a dancer from West Bengal has complained that CV Anand Bose has raped her in a 5 star hotel room.”

