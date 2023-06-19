Renowned Tollywood choreographer S. Rama Rao, known by his stage name Rakesh Master, passed away today, leaving behind a significant legacy in the film industry. As people reflect on his life and career, there is a growing curiosity about his personal life. While Rakesh preferred to keep his family out of the public eye and rarely discussed his personal matters, we have gathered a few details about his background.

Born into a middle-class family in Tirupati, Rakesh spent most of his childhood in Hyderabad. Despite his fame, he shielded his family from the limelight and media attention. In various interviews, he expressed gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his unconventional journey. Unlike many families that prioritize academic success, Rakesh’s family never pressured him to excel in his studies, allowing him to wholeheartedly pursue his passion for dance, which began when he was just ten years old. He often credited his family’s encouragement for his success in the field.

During his early struggling days in the industry, Rakesh relied on his family as his pillars of strength, even when he wasn’t earning much. However, he never disclosed the identities of his parents or other family members, maintaining their privacy.

Reports suggest that Rakesh Master was married multiple times, though he never revealed the names of his spouses. His last known wife was Lakshmi, with whom he appeared in several interviews. Rakesh had a son named Charan Tej, who aspires to make a name for himself in the Tollywood industry. Notably, esteemed Tollywood choreographer Sekhar Master was a disciple of Rakesh Master, highlighting his influence and mentorship.

Certain interviews given by Rakesh Master stirred controversy on social media. He made allegations against some individuals in the film industry, claiming they had hindered his career progression. These remarks didn’t earn him favorable opinions from many people within the industry.