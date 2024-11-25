Rajkumar Rao breaks silence on hiking fee post ‘Stree 2’ success

Rajkummar Rao recently broke all records with the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree 2.’ Led by Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film emerged as the biggest Hindi film of all time. Notably, the title inaugurated the 600-crore club for the Hindi Film Industry. However, following the immense success rumours started that Rajkummar Rao had hiked his fees. In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, the actor dismissed the claims saying he is not stupid to burden his producers.

Following the unprecedented success amassed by ‘Stree 2,’ rumours surfaced that Rajkumar Rao had hiked his fee to 5 crores. “I read different figures every day. I’m not stupid to burden my producers. Being a part of the biggest blockbuster is not going to change me as an actor. Money is just a by-product of my passion. I want to work all my life so I keep looking for roles that surprise me, excite me, challenge and help me grow.”

Talking about the film, the actor also reflected on his hit two-word dialogue from the film series, “Bicky, Pleaj.” Rajkumar said, “I just delivered it differently and now it’s a trump line to cajole a friend or a partner into doing something,” The journey of chills started for Rajkumar in 2011, with ‘Ragini MMS.’ “My character, Uday, is as scared as anyone would be in real life when he realises the house is haunted. I enjoy imitating life.”

Fused with referential humour, a message, impeccable acting, and a gripping storyline, the ‘Stree’ film series has emerged as a beloved franchise of the horror-comedy franchise. With its content-driven formula, the title outran major films like ‘Jawan,’ ‘Gadar 2,’ and ‘Pathaan’ to wear the crown of the biggest Hindi film.

‘Stree 2’ is the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s 2018 blockbuster and is the second instalment of the ‘Stree’ film series. Meanwhile, it is the fifth title in Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. Meanwhile, the makers have already confirmed the third instalment. Developed in around 60 crores, the milestone is particularly impressive as ‘Stree 2’ is not a very high-budget film. Additionally, the film doesn’t star any mainstream big-name actor as the lead.

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao had a glorious year. The actor delivered ‘Stree 2,’ ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi,’ ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’