Malaika Arora reveals relationship status after Arjun Kapoor confirms being single

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in a long relationship and gave couple goals to several netizens. Now, after Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup from the actress and addressed his relationship in an interview, Malaika’s latest Instagram story has sent fans into a frenzy. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a cryptic post revealing her relationship status.

Taking to the social media platform, Malaika wrote, “My status right now.” The post had three options – in a relationship, single and hehehe. The last option was highlighted. Malaika’s story was simply a re-post and the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ star didn’t add anything to it. Meanwhile, Arjun also shared a post about self-healing on his Instagram stories. The ‘Singham Again’ actor reposted a post that read, “Some days you are healing, some days you are feeling, some days you are thriving, some days you are just getting by and it’s all valid.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



The Instagram stories come a month after Arjun Kapoor confirmed being single during a Diwali bash. At Raj Thackery’s Diwali bash in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Arjun confirmed their split. He said, “Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax),” while interacting with the media. Moreover, the Diwali fiesta was also attended by his ‘Singham Again’ co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

Additionally, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the ‘Gunday’ actor talked about his relationship with Malaika. “It’s very tricky to speak about it and know. Because I think I’ve got to respect the way things have been. I don’t like to go into details for that reason. But I will never ever crisscross the two things.”

Also Read: Big B pens an endearing note praising Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in ‘I Want to Talk’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018. The duo made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019. Malaika posted an endearing picture with Arjun wishing him on his birthday. Subsequently, the ex-couple would openly express their love for each other on social media. Moreover, whenever breakup rumours surfaced, the couple would shut them down with their posts. However, they remained tight-lipped and did not post anything when their breakup rumours resurfaced this time. Meanwhile, when Malaika’s father passed away, Arjun was there to support her. Several snaps of him consoling Malaika and her family flooded social media.