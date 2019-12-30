The new poster of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has been unveiled. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on social media.

Tweeting about it, “#Rajinikanth… New poster of #Darbar… Costars #Nayanthara and #SunielShetty… Directed by AR Murugadoss… 9 Jan 2020 release. #DarbarFromJan9,” the poster shows the Southern superstar walking in jeans shirt and a grey coat with classic aviators.

A landed chopper forms the backdrop of the poster while high-rises dominate the receding skyline.

Rajinikanth is all about swagger and style and Darbar‘s new poster is nothing but that.

In Darbar, the star will be seen essaying the role of a ruthless cop named Aaditya Arunasalam. If rumours are to be believed, he will be seen in a double role in the upcoming film.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also features lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead and , Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles.

Suneil Shetty will be playing the lead antagonist in the film.

Darbar has been one of the most awaited films of Rajinikanth and the response that each of the film’s posters and the trailer has received is overwhelming.

Rajinikanth is also collaborating for the first time with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for the film.

Darbar will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Pongal 2020.