Fahadh Faasil begins dubbing for Rajinikanth starrer ‘Vettaiyan’

Lyca Productions, the creators behind Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Vettaiyan, have revealed an exciting development: Fahadh Faasil has started dubbing for his role in the movie. This announcement comes hot on the heels of Rajinikanth completing his part in the film back in May, marking a significant milestone in the production’s journey.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his directorial success with Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Vettaiyan boasts a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, and several others.

A highlight of Vettaiyan is the reunion of legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on screen after a hiatus of 33 years, reviving their iconic pairing from films like Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar. Their last collaboration was in the 1991 film Hum, making their joint appearance in Vettaiyan a nostalgic treat for fans. Adding to the film’s appeal is the musical touch of Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth following their successful partnerships in Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.

Behind the scenes, the film is in the capable hands of cinematographer S R Kathir and editor Philomin Raj, ensuring a visually stunning and tightly edited final product. Vettaiyan is currently undergoing post-production work and is set to hit theaters in October, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for audiences.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil, celebrated for his recent success in Aavesham, continues to captivate audiences with his versatile acting prowess. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Aavesham has been lauded for its direction, performances, action sequences, cinematography, and music. The film, produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed, emerged as a blockbuster hit, grossing over ₹156 crores against a modest budget of ₹30 crores.

With these exciting developments in the works for both Vettaiyan and Fahadh Faasil, the stage is ready for an exhilarating year ahead in Indian cinema.