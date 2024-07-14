Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth share heartfelt moment at Ambani wedding

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently brought together two of Indian cinema’s greatest icons, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, creating a touching moment that quickly went viral. The event, known as the ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ ceremony, took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, drawing a star-studded crowd and showcasing the camaraderie between these legendary actors.

As the ceremony unfolded, Rajinikanth approached Amitabh Bachchan with the intention of paying his respects by touching his feet—a traditional gesture in Indian culture. However, in a heartwarming twist, Amitabh graciously stopped Rajinikanth and instead wrapped him in a warm embrace. This gesture beautifully illustrated their deep-seated friendship and mutual respect, captivating attendees and fans alike.

This reunion carries significant weight, considering Amitabh and Rajinikanth last shared the screen over three decades ago in the classic film “Hum.” Their bond has been a subject of fascination among fans, who are eagerly looking forward to their anticipated collaboration in the upcoming Tamil film “Vettaiyan.” The heartfelt encounter at the Ambani wedding only adds to the excitement surrounding their return to the big screen.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities have been nothing short of spectacular, with a dazzling array of Bollywood and business personalities in attendance. The ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ ceremony on July 13 was another highlight in their opulent celebrations, featuring a guest list that included stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Radhika Merchant, adorned in stunning attire by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, consistently turned heads with her exquisite fashion choices throughout the festivities. Her elegance and charm have undoubtedly added to the allure of this grand celebration.

As the wedding events continue, anticipation builds for the ‘Mangal Utsav’ reception scheduled for July 14, promising more memorable moments and star-studded appearances.