Rajamouli’s cameo in Kalki 2898 AD sparks Prabhas collab buzz

In the world of Indian cinema, Kalki has set social media ablaze with excitement, and it all revolves around a surprising cameo and the tantalizing promise of future collaborations. The film in question is “Kalki 2898 AD,” a blockbuster hit that’s already making waves. But it’s not just the film’s plot or its stunning visuals that have fans buzzing—it’s a brief but memorable appearance by director S. S. Rajamouli.

S. S. Rajamouli, renowned for his directorial masterpieces like the “Baahubali” series, makes a cameo in “Kalki 2898 AD.” In a standout scene, Rajamouli’s character tells Prabhas, the film’s star, that he will keep him busy for the next decade. This fleeting moment has ignited speculation and excitement about a potential new collaboration between these two cinema giants.

Prabhas, who has solidified his status as a pan-Indian superstar with his impressive box office performances, continues to build his impressive filmography. “Kalki 2898 AD” has further elevated his status, and the hint of a future project with Rajamouli has fans eagerly anticipating what’s next. The cameo has set social media on fire, with fans expressing their enthusiasm and curiosity about a potential new venture between the two.

One fan couldn’t contain their excitement, tweeting, “Did anyone catch the scene of Prabhas and Rajamouli’s!!! @SSRajamouli basically promised us 10 more years of #Prabhas greatness!! This is gonna be wild and next BIG THING in Indian cinema box office.” The sentiment was echoed by another who wrote, “Just finished #Kalki2898AD and #SSRajamouli’s cameo……Blew my mind!! 10 years of #Prabhas?? Sign me up!! This duo never disappoints!”

The buzz is not limited to just a few comments. Enthusiastic fans have been quick to speculate about the future, with one commenting, “#Prabhas with #SSRajamouli Combo once Again?? Finally, the rumors are getting true Get Ready for the Biggest Combination ever in the Indian Film Industry.” Another added, “#Prabhas-#SSRajamouli combo ⁉️”

This excitement comes as Prabhas is already ready to appear in several upcoming projects. Fresh off the success of “Kalki 2898 AD,” he is starring in a range of films, including “The Raja Saab,” “Spirit,” “Salaar: Part 2 – Ceasefire,” and an untitled project with director Hanu Raghavapudi. Each of these films is highly anticipated and continues to build on Prabhas’s already impressive portfolio.

The speculation about a collaboration between Prabhas and Rajamouli is just the latest in a series of developments that have fans eagerly awaiting what’s next. As the news continues to spread, the excitement only grows, with moviegoers and fans of Indian cinema keeping a close eye on any further announcements. If history is any guide, a project involving both Prabhas and Rajamouli could very well set new benchmarks in the industry.