Rajamouli’s cameo in Kalki 2898 AD sparks Prabhas collab buzz

Nag Ashwin reflects on working with Kamal Haasan as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hits OTT
Director Nag Ashwin shares insights on working with Kamal Haasan in "Kalki 2898 AD," now streaming on Prime Video. Details inside.
Rajamouli’s cameo in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hints at an exciting future collaboration with Prabhas, thrilling fans and fueling speculation.
In the world of Indian cinema, Kalki has set social media ablaze with excitement, and it all revolves around a surprising cameo and the tantalizing promise of future collaborations. The film in question is “Kalki 2898 AD,” a blockbuster hit that’s already making waves. But it’s not just the film’s plot or its stunning visuals that have fans buzzing—it’s a brief but memorable appearance by director S. S. Rajamouli.
S. S. Rajamouli, renowned for his directorial masterpieces like the “Baahubali” series, makes a cameo in “Kalki 2898 AD.” In a standout scene, Rajamouli’s character tells Prabhas, the film’s star, that he will keep him busy for the next decade. This fleeting moment has ignited speculation and excitement about a potential new collaboration between these two cinema giants.
Prabhas, who has solidified his status as a pan-Indian superstar with his impressive box office performances, continues to build his impressive filmography. “Kalki 2898 AD” has further elevated his status, and the hint of a future project with Rajamouli has fans eagerly anticipating what’s next. The cameo has set social media on fire, with fans expressing their enthusiasm and curiosity about a potential new venture between the two.
Advertisement
Did anyone catch the scene of Prabhas and Rajamouli’s!!! @SSRajamouli basically promised us 10 more years of #Prabhas greatness!! This is gonna be wild and next BIG THING in indian cinema boxoffice.
— Krishna (@The_Tribbiani) August 27, 2024
Just finished #Kalki2898ad and #SSRRajamouli’s cameo……Blew my mind!! 10 years of #Prabhas?? Sign me up!! This duo never disappoints! pic.twitter.com/xxdKM63KbX
— Vatsala Singh (@_vatsalasingh) August 27, 2024
#Prabhas with #SSRajamouli Combo once Again ?? Finally the Rumours getting true
Get Ready for the Biggest Combination ever in the Indian Film Industry pic.twitter.com/UVpSxIh7bY
— ᴠɪꜱʜᴀʟ (@vishal_x_x_7) August 27, 2024
One fan couldn’t contain their excitement, tweeting, “Did anyone catch the scene of Prabhas and Rajamouli’s!!! @SSRajamouli basically promised us 10 more years of #Prabhas greatness!! This is gonna be wild and next BIG THING in Indian cinema box office.” The sentiment was echoed by another who wrote, “Just finished #Kalki2898AD and #SSRajamouli’s cameo……Blew my mind!! 10 years of #Prabhas?? Sign me up!! This duo never disappoints!”
The buzz is not limited to just a few comments. Enthusiastic fans have been quick to speculate about the future, with one commenting, “#Prabhas with #SSRajamouli Combo once Again?? Finally, the rumors are getting true Get Ready for the Biggest Combination ever in the Indian Film Industry.” Another added, “#Prabhas-#SSRajamouli combo ⁉️”
This excitement comes as Prabhas is already ready to appear in several upcoming projects. Fresh off the success of “Kalki 2898 AD,” he is starring in a range of films, including “The Raja Saab,” “Spirit,” “Salaar: Part 2 – Ceasefire,” and an untitled project with director Hanu Raghavapudi. Each of these films is highly anticipated and continues to build on Prabhas’s already impressive portfolio.
The speculation about a collaboration between Prabhas and Rajamouli is just the latest in a series of developments that have fans eagerly awaiting what’s next. As the news continues to spread, the excitement only grows, with moviegoers and fans of Indian cinema keeping a close eye on any further announcements. If history is any guide, a project involving both Prabhas and Rajamouli could very well set new benchmarks in the industry.
Advertisement