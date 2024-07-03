Amitabh Bachchan’s makeover for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ delights fans

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s remarkable transformation into Ashwatthama for the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been met with overwhelming applause from both fans and industry insiders.

Recently, several makeup artists shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of Bachchan’s dramatic makeover on social media. Da MakeUp Lab, renowned for their exceptional work, posted a series of images on Instagram showcasing the legendary actor’s new look. Their caption read, “Behold the transformation of Amitabh Bachchan Sir into Ashwatthama: a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor.” These pictures highlighted the intricate details of Bachchan’s makeup, capturing the essence of his character.

Makeup artist Karandeep Singh also shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the set of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ on his Instagram. He expressed his excitement about the film’s successful opening and praised the collaborative effort involved in creating Bachchan’s look. Singh’s caption read, “Congratulations to the whole team of Kalki for a mind-blasting opening. We hope you all liked the look of Sir Amitabh Bachchan, designed by Preetisheel and set makeup executed by me. Here are some detailed shots of his look and behind the scenes.”

The enthusiasm surrounding ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ extends beyond the makeup artists. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the film. In his review, he praised the entire cast and crew, including his wife, Deepika Padukone. Singh described the film as “a grand cinematic spectacle” and lauded its technical excellence, saying, “That’s what big screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema.”

Ranveer Singh specifically highlighted Amitabh Bachchan’s performance in Kalki, stating, “And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me… you just can’t miss this!” He also commended director Nag Ashwin and fellow actors Prabhas and Kamal Haasan for their contributions to the film.

The film also features cameos from actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur, adding to its star-studded appeal. With its captivating performances and impressive visual effects, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues to receive widespread acclaim, solidifying its place as a must-watch film.