Raj Thackeray gives his voice to film ‘Har Har Mahadev’

The most awaited story of bravery, sacrifices, pride, and friendship, ZEE Studios ‘Har Har Mahadev’ has finally been released in the theaters marking the auspicious season of Diwali.

As the film has been eagerly awaited by the audience, it has brought a storm in the theaters and is garnering immense love from all across the nation.

While the audience is already intrigued by the story of the film, the makers are here with the new video of the film with the powerful voice of Shree Raj Thackeray to rise the ever-raging anticipation of the film.

As ‘Har Har Mahadev’ took the audience through the in-depth relationship between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande, it also brought a rare story of a brave and legendary Baji Prabhu Deshpande to the audience.

While the film is receiving an amazing response from the masses, its experience is just about to be get doubled as the makers are here with the new video with the voiceover of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

The voice of the president and the founder of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray amplified the roar of this encouraging tale while he was seen narrating the story with his magnificent persona bringing extra weightage to the story and has raised over ever-rising anticipation to watch the film in the theaters.

‘Har Har Mahadev’ narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu in our history, where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives, on the other hand, it is available to the mass audience across the nation being Marathi cinema’s 1st multilingual film.

Produced by ZEE Studios and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev in the lead. The film has been released on 25th October