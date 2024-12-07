Rainbow Lit Fest 2024 kicks off in Delhi, celebrating diversity and inclusion

The Rainbow Lit Fest 2024 kicks off this weekend, bringing a vibrant celebration of inclusivity and diversity to New Delhi’s Gulmohar Park Club on December 7 and 8.

Known for its embrace of the LGBTQIA+ community, the festival creates a space where identities and perspectives come together to spark conversations, explore shared experiences, and craft fresh narratives around the spectrum of sexuality and society.

Adding to the excitement this year is the introduction of ‘The Rainbow Awards for Literature & Journalism, 2024’, which recognize outstanding contributions in these fields.

Attendees can also look forward to a live performance by ‘Bollyjazz’, a critically acclaimed band that reimagines Bollywood classics through a queer lens, blending them seamlessly with jazz.

The event will feature a dynamic roster of speakers, including internationally renowned filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari, poet and activist Disha Pinky Shaikh, and queer-feminist trailblazer Minakshi Sanyal Malobika, co-founder of Sappho for Equality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainbow Literature Festival – Queer & Inclusive (@rainbowlitfest)

Joining them are Navin Noronha, a comedian and writer, and Urvashi Butalia, an award-winning author and founder of Zubaan Books. The festival is directed by Sharif D Rangnekar, a singer, songwriter, and author.

The lineup includes a series of thought-provoking sessions. In ‘The Quiet Rebellion’, filmmaker Hansal Mehta will discuss the evolving landscape of storytelling with Chirag Thakkar.

Another session, ‘Queer Power Hierarchies: Are We Mirroring Society?’, explores how the queer community grapples with issues like caste, beauty standards, and accessibility, featuring voices like Aroh Akunth and Abhishek Anicca.

Politics takes the spotlight in ‘Being a Queer Person in Politics’, a discussion on representation and systemic change with Anish Gawande, Disha Pinky Shaikh, and Mario da Penha. Meanwhile, ‘Queer Parents: Yes, They Exist’ will highlight the stories of parenting within the queer spectrum, led by Sindhu Rajasekaran, David Ledain, and Patruni Sastry.

The festival’s film showcase includes compelling works such as ‘Mehroon’, ‘IYKYK’, and ‘Samlinga’, offering yet another layer of storytelling through cinema.

Since its inception, Rainbow Lit Fest has connected with over 200 individuals from across India and the world, including activists, writers, and artists, with 80% of participants representing the LGBTQIA+ community. This year promises an even richer celebration of art, identity, and resilience.