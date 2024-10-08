World Lesbian Day: Bollywood’s journey of LGBTQIA+ representation

On World Lesbian Day, Bollywood’s evolving portrayal of LGBTQIA+ stories, particularly lesbian love, takes center stage. As society becomes more accepting of diverse sexual orientations, several films have emerged, challenging traditional narratives and providing powerful representations of love.

‘Fire’ (1996)

Directed by Deepa Mehta, Fire is widely regarded as a trailblazer in Indian cinema for its depiction of a same-sex relationship. Starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das, the film follows the emotional and physical bond that develops between two women, Radha and Sita, who find solace in each other amid their unfulfilling marriages. The film sparked intense controversy and protests upon its release, yet it is popular for its artistic courage and emotional depth, paving the way for more LGBTQIA+ stories.

‘Margarita with a Straw’ (2014)

In this drama directed by Shonali Bose, Margarita with a Straw features Kalki Koechlin as Laila. She is a young woman with cerebral palsy who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Laila’s relationship with a blind woman named Khanum, portrayed by Sayani Gupta, adds layers to the narrative, addressing themes of love, identity, and disability. The film sensitively explores bisexuality, showing the complexities of Laila’s relationships and her quest for acceptance in a world that often marginalizes those with disabilities.

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ (2019)

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is notable for being mainstream Bollywood film to focus on a lesbian love story. Starring Sonam Kapoor, the film revolves around Sweety, a young woman struggling to come out to her traditional family. The film addresses issues of acceptance and societal norms with humor and sensitivity. It features a talented supporting cast, including Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

‘The Married Woman’ (2021)

This web series, directed by Sahir Raza and based on the novel by Manju Kapur, follows Astha. She is a middle-class married woman that Ridhi Dogra plays. As she explores her feelings for another woman, Peeplika, played by Monica Dogra, the series tackles different issues. It deals with identity, societal norms, and the challenges faced by women in heterosexual marriages.

‘Sheer Qorma’ (2021)

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, Sheer Qorma features powerhouse performances by Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhaskar, and Divya Dutta. The film delves into the lives of queer Muslim women as they navigate the complexities of love, acceptance, and family. Through the story of a woman striving for her family’s acceptance, the film addresses the intersectionality of faith and sexuality.

On this World Lesbian Day, these films remind us of the importance of representation. They show the power of storytelling in breaking down barriers and encouraging acceptance.