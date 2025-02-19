Taps: Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal bring LGBTQ+ love story to YouTube

This Valentine’s season, actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are bringing ‘Taps’, a heartfelt love story to audiences worldwide. It is a short film exploring LGBTQ+ relationships and will release on YouTube, celebrating love in all its forms.

Directed by Arvind Caulagi and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, ‘Taps’ has already made waves at major film festivals. Now, with support from KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions, the film is reaching a wider audience, championing representation and inclusivity.

Richa Chadha, known for her strong advocacy of progressive storytelling, expressed why ‘Taps’ holds a special place in her heart.

“Cinema has the power to shift perspectives,” she said. “This film peels back the layers of love, identity, and self-acceptance in a way that stays with you. We want people to open their hearts a little more—watch ‘Taps’ with your partner, your friends, or even by yourself, and let it move you.”

Starring debutant Ullas Samrat alongside Rohit Mehra, the film offers an intimate look at a couple navigating the complexities of love and reconciliation.

For Ali Fazal, ‘Taps’ is about capturing the essence of love beyond clichés. “Love isn’t just about grand gestures—it’s about honesty, courage, and resilience,” he said. “Richa and I knew this was a story that needed to be seen by as many people as possible. It just felt right.”

The film also holds the distinction of winning the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant. It is a production of Sudhanshu Saria’s Four Line Entertainment, in collaboration with KASHISH Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Productions.