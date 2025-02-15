Raghu Ram on participating in India’s Got Latent: “I am sorry if…”

Television personality Raghu Ram has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding ‘India’s Got Latent’, a YouTube show hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

The backlash erupted after a joke made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode was widely criticized for its offensive nature.

In a detailed statement shared on Instagram, Raghu Ram clarified that while he does not regret being a part of the show, he acknowledges that some jokes should not have been there.

“I wish the show had not included some jokes that caused such hurt. Sensibilities of a paying audience in a live show can differ from a wider YouTube audience,” he wrote.

Without directly mentioning Ranveer Allahbadia, Raghu addressed the criticism, stating that while he might have excluded certain jokes, he does not dictate the show’s content. “It is not my place to tell Samay or the makers which jokes to keep and which, if any, to censor. That is their call, and I am sure they do not take that responsibility lightly.”

He emphasized the importance of free speech but acknowledged the delicate balance between humor and offense. “Freedom of speech is meaningless without the freedom to offend. Offense is often taken even when none is intended,” he added.

While standing by his stance on creative freedom, Raghu extended an apology to those who felt hurt. “Of course, I am sorry if I have actually caused hurt to anyone. Comedians push boundaries and call out society while entertaining. But no comedian sets out to intentionally offend. And they would be the first to apologize if they did.”

He also pointed out the need for perspective, urging society to focus its outrage on more pressing issues.

The controversy began when Allahbadia made a highly inappropriate remark during the show, asking an inappropriate question to a contestant.

The joke sparked immediate backlash, leading to formal complaints against Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the show’s organizers.

In response, Samay Raina took to Instagram to announce that he had removed all ‘India’s Got Latent’ videos from his channel and was cooperating fully with authorities.

“Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has ordered an official investigation into the show. Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar has directed his department to examine complaints regarding vulgarity in ‘India’s Got Latent’ and similar ticketed live shows operating without proper permissions.

A formal meeting was held, after which the minister instructed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry. “The department has received multiple complaints about the nature of content in such shows. We will look into the matter thoroughly,” an official statement from Shelar’s office confirmed.