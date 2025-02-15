Bombay HC to hear PIL on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; actor’s father hopeful for ‘justice’

The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on February 19, which is expected to delve into a more detailed investigation into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian.

The PIL demands the arrest and interrogation of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray in connection with the two deaths under mysterious circumstances.

In an interaction with ANI on Saturday, late Sushant’s father, KK Singh, expressed his hope of finding justice for his son under the new Maharashtra government.

“I hope that whatever comes out of the court will be right. And hopefully, it will come out soon. We hoped for justice with the CBI, but it didn’t do its job on time. Now that it has come to the court, there is a hope that justice will be obtained. It is expected that the government is good. Whatever the current CM will do will be well and good. Yes, there is a lot of hope,” he told ANI.

The actor’s father said it was a very emotional phase in his life after losing his son so early. He further reiterated that his son couldn’t have died by suicide.

“It is natural to have an emotional moment of five years. There was only one boy. This happened to him. One can imagine what will happen to the father. We also listened to the media (On MLA Aditya Thackeray mention) but we don’t know what the reality is. Now, it will be decided in the court about what the matter is. Those people will know. We can say that Sushant Singh would not have committed suicide,” said KK Singh.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with later the investigation being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

Now, almost five years after the death of the actor, the Bombay High Court is set to hear a PIL which was filed by Rashid Khan Pathan, President of the Supreme Court and High Court Litigants Association of India.

Sushant started his career as a theatre artist after dropping out of engineering college. He then entered TV serials in 2008 and ultimately became a full-fledged Bollywood star.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che’. Known for his kind gestures, Sushant always treated his fans with utmost pleasure. He gained a lot of fame and popularity after his career’s biggest success, ‘M.S Dhoni–The Untold Story’.

His last big-screen appearance remained ‘Chhichhore’ which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’. The film came out on OTT a month after Sushant’s passing.