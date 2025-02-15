Ranveer Allahbadia amid death threats: “People have invaded my mother’s clinic…”

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps,’ has spoken out about the serious threats he and his family are facing following his controversial remarks on the now-deleted comedy show India’s Got Latent.

He revealed that he has been receiving death threats and that some individuals allegedly tried to enter his mother’s clinic while posing as patients.

Despite the situation, he stated that he has full faith in the Indian police and judicial system.

In a post on social media, Ranveer Allahbadia assured that he is cooperating with authorities and will follow all legal procedures. He acknowledged that his comment about his parents was insensitive and took responsibility for it.

“It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry. I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he wrote.

On Friday, the YouTuber moved the Supreme Court, seeking to merge multiple FIRs filed against him in different states. Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, brought the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, requesting an urgent hearing.

The lawyer pointed out that there were multiple FIRs across India and that Assam Police had summoned Allahbadia that very day.

The Chief Justice, however, stated that oral mentionings were not permitted and confirmed that a date had been assigned for the case listing.

The controversy began when the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on February 11 that Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against Allahbadia, along with fellow YouTubers and social media influencers Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in explicit discussions on India’s Got Latent.