Famous pop singer Honey Singh visits Patanjali Yogpeeth

Renowned rapper, music producer, and Punjabi pop singer Honey Singh visited Patanjali Yogpeeth on Wednesday, where he received blessings from Patanjali Yogpeeth’s President Swami Ramdev and Secretary-General Acharya Balkrishna. Upon his arrival, Honey Singh was warmly welcomed by Acharya Balkrishna.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev praised Honey Singh, saying that he is a big name in the world of music and has taken Indian music to new heights. Swami Ramdev also emphasized that music acts like a remedy for stress and depression.

In an interaction, Acharya Balkrishna said that previously, only foreign singers were recognized in the fields of rap and pop. However, Honey Singh has given Indian music a new identity as a rapper.

During his visit, Honey Singh observed various activities conducted by Patanjali and praised the work being done under the guidance of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna. He said that music and singing are an art that is now being seen as a primary source of livelihood. Honey Singh expressed happiness at seeing that Patanjali University has included music as a major part of its curriculum, and that students at Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharyakulam are also being trained in music.