PM Modi shouts out Hanumankind—Indian martial arts go global with ‘Run It Up’!

Hip-hop with a desi twist? That’s exactly what Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind (real name Sooraj Cherukat) is doing, and none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken notice!

During the latest edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi praised Hanumankind and his new track, ‘Run It Up’, which has been making waves internationally. What’s so special about the song? It blends modern rap with traditional Indian martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta—and it’s got fans across the world vibing.

Advertisement

In his address, PM Modi highlighted how Indian cultural elements are making their way into mainstream entertainment.

Advertisement

“Our traditional games and martial arts are being celebrated globally. Rapper Hanumankind’s new track is helping the world discover them,” he said.

The 33-year-old rapper isn’t just making music—he’s on a mission to showcase India’s rich heritage. From high-energy beats to power-packed visuals, ‘Run It Up’ is more than just a song—it’s a tribute to Indian roots with a global sound.

It wasn’t just on Mann Ki Baat—the PM also took to social media to acknowledge the rapper’s efforts. A post from the official PMO X (formerly Twitter) handle read:

“Renowned rapper Hanumankind’s new song has become quite popular. Our traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta have been beautifully incorporated into it.”

PM Modi further emphasized how Indian culture continues to thrive across the world, mentioning countries with strong Indian ties like Fiji, Mauritius, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The track has been topping the Official Asian Music Chart for three consecutive weeks, proving that Hanumankind is no one-hit wonder. His previous song ‘Big Dawgs’ was already a hit, but ‘Run It Up’ has taken things to the next level.

The music video is a visual treat, blending folk traditions, martial arts, and a raw hip-hop vibe that showcases the beauty of India’s cultural diversity. It’s this unique fusion that has caught the attention of fans—and now, even world leaders.

Hanumankind has been steadily making a name for himself in the Indian rap scene, bringing a fresh sound with a purpose.