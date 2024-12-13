R Madhavan celebrates Gukesh D’s historic chess triumph

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh has etched his name in history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, and Bollywood star R Madhavan couldn’t hold back his excitement. The actor took to Instagram to celebrate the 18-year-old’s monumental achievement, sharing a series of heartfelt posts.

In one of his Instagram Stories, Madhavan posted a line of saluting emojis alongside the Indian flag, expressing his pride in Gukesh’s victory. In another post, he shared visuals from the winning moment, captioning it: ‘“This is how we do it. We win, we celebrate, we pray, and thank the almighty. World Champion.”’

Gukesh’s groundbreaking win came after a nail-biting finale against China’s Ding Liren. With the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, Gukesh delivered a stellar performance to clinch a 7.5-6.5 victory, securing the prestigious title.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) confirmed the historic achievement on their official X handle, declaring, “Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!”

Earlier this year, Gukesh had already set the stage for his rise to the top by winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the world title.

Speaking after his victory, Gukesh described the moment as the best of his life. Meanwhile, Ding Liren, gracious in defeat, admitted to being shocked by a critical blunder during the match. “I have no regrets,” he said. “This was my best tournament of the year, and losing in the end feels fair considering the circumstances.”

The championship finale was nothing short of thrilling. Game 13 ended in a tense draw, leaving the final round to decide the winner. Gukesh’s composure and skill under pressure proved unmatched, securing his place among chess legends and reinforcing India’s growing dominance in the sport.

As congratulatory messages pour in from around the globe, Gukesh’s triumph is being hailed as a landmark moment for Indian chess. With his exceptional talent and determination, the young champion has not only brought pride to the nation but also inspired a new generation of chess enthusiasts.