TMC raises concern over Centre’s apathy for 4-yr-old chess prodigy

At just 4 years, Anish Sarkar from Kolkata has made history by becoming the youngest chess player to earn an Elo Rating from the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

However, the Centre’s silence and inaction in recognising and promoting such rare talent has sparked sharp criticism, especially as the matter was officially raised in the Rajya Sabha by Trinamul Congress MP Ritabrata Banerjee.

“Four-year-old Anish Sarkar has earned the Elo Rating by the International Chess Federation (FIDE). This boy has made history with this. I had asked the Union sports ministry in the Parliament whether they have any plans to promote this child. To this, Union minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated that Anish Sarkar from Kolkata is indeed the youngest chess player to receive the FIDE Standard Rating. However, the answer has no mention about the steps that Centre should be taking to build his future and promote him,” said TMC MP Ritabrata Banerjee.

Questioning the Centre over their disregard for Bengal’s talent, Banerjee said: “The answer makes it apparent that the Centre has no plans for this. Now, a question arises – Is the Centre not concerned because Anish Sarkar is from Bengal? The Centre should have taken steps regarding this and fulfil their duty. But the answer from the ministry clearly shows that they are not really concerned. Is it because he is from Bengal?”

The MP’s unstarred question (No. 3838), was: “(a) whether it is a fact that a four years old Anish Sarkar of Kolkata is the youngest FIDE rated chess player in the world; (b) if so, whether Government has made any roadmap to promote Anish with financial and logistic support;(c) if so, the details thereof; and (d) if not, the reasons therefor?

The sports minister answered on Thursday. The answer read: “(a) Shri Anish Sarkar is the youngest chess player to receive the FIDE Standard rating at the age of 1375 days. (b) to (d) Promotion of specific sports discipline is the responsibility of the concerned National Sports Federation (NSF). For promotion and development of Chess at national level the Government has recognized All India Chess Federation (AICF) as the NSF. The Government supplements the efforts of recognised NSFs, including the AICF, by providing financial assistance towards training of athletes, which includes all requisite facilities for their preparations including wholesome nutritious diet, equipment support, lodging, travelling facilities, services of reputed Indian and Foreign Coaches / supporting staff, scientific & medical support, sports kit, etc. Financial assistance for training, preparation and participation of chess players in national and international events is provided in terms of the Annual Calendar of Training & Competitions (ACTC) under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs.”