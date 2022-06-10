Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is very active on social media and keeps posting pictures from her personal albums. Recently she uploaded a stunning photo of herself in a bikini on social media and captioned….”It was about November 2000. Patrick Durand (sic) is my 18-year-old ” smoulder .”

When she was barely 18 years old, the actress rushed to Instagram to post the photo. It appears the pictures are from the time when she had just started modeling.

In the photo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas aka ‘Desi Girl’ of Bollywood is seen wearing a brown bikini, a bindi, and bangles and looking stunning.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s husband, was so taken with the photo that he left a fire emoji in the comments area.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’ She also has a role in the forthcoming online series ‘Citadel.’

In other developments, the Indian actress and her American pop star husband Nick Jonas had their first kid via surrogacy earlier this year. Malti Marie is the name given to the couple’s infant child.

-with inputs from IANS