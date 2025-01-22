Priyanka Chopra visits Chilkur Balaji Temple, preps for SS Rajamouli film

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently visited Hyderabad, sparking excitement among fans about her upcoming projects, and reports suggest she is preparing to begin shooting for a Telugu film directed by SS Rajamouli.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, the buzz around this collaboration is strong.

Ahead of the rumored project, Priyanka offered prayers at the Chilkur Balaji Temple on Tuesday. Sharing moments from her visit on Instagram, she expressed gratitude and optimism.

“With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace, prosperity, and abundance. God’s grace is infinite. Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela,” she wrote.

Dressed elegantly in a blue ethnic suit, Priyanka’s serene demeanor caught the attention of her followers. Among the many reactions to her post, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented, “Wishing you immense success on your new film. May Lord Venkateshwar bless you abundantly.”

Apart from her temple visit, Priyanka has been busy with another exciting project—a holiday film with her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas. The untitled movie, likely to debut on Disney+ in 2025, promises a festive treat for fans.

Filming for the holiday movie began on January 13 in Toronto. Priyanka was spotted on set alongside Nick and the Jonas brothers, embracing the snowy weather in stylish outfits. According to E! News, Priyanka wore a black hoodie layered with a striped black coat, while Nick opted for a dark puffy jacket with his hood up.

As filming progressed, Priyanka transitioned into a festive look—a cream-colored long-sleeve top paired with a striking red floor-length skirt, perfectly capturing the holiday spirit.