Rajnath Singh joins Akshay Kumar for ‘Sky Force’ screening

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special screening of the upcoming film ‘Sky Force’ on Tuesday, alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya.

The event also saw the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and other senior officials.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, ‘Sky Force’ is a tribute to India’s historic airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The film, going to release in theatres on January 24, features a stellar cast, including Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan, alongside Akshay Kumar.

Veer Pahariya, making his acting debut in ‘Sky Force’, portrays Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a real-life hero from the 1965 war.

Speaking about his role, Veer described it as both a privilege and a responsibility. “It’s overwhelming to step into the shoes of someone who played such a pivotal role in our nation’s history,” he said in an interview. “This story needs to be told so future generations can understand and appreciate the sacrifices made for our freedom.”

The actor hopes the film will inspire young Indians, much like Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Lakshya’ did years ago. “’Sky Force’ isn’t just about war—it’s about family, brotherhood, friendship, and loyalty. It’s a deeply personal and human story,” Veer shared.

Akshay Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, also expressed his excitement about the film’s message. With its focus on courage and resilience, ‘Sky Force’ aims to connect audiences with the heroism of India’s armed forces.

The film promises to be a gripping account of bravery, showcasing how India triumphed against overwhelming odds.

Veer added, “I hope this film inspires young people for the next 20-30 years to join the armed forces and serve the nation, just as our forefathers did to secure our freedom.”