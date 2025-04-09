6 killed, 15 injured in multiple US airstrikes across Yemen

At least six people were killed and 15 others injured in multiple US airstrikes across Yemen on Tuesday, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and local health authorities.

Of the casualties, six deaths and 13 injuries took place in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah as US strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the city’s Amin Muqbil district, while two other injuries were reported in Dhamar province, where a farm was attacked, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strikes also bombed telecommunications infrastructure in the western-central province of Amran and the central province of Ibb, according to Houthi television and residents.

Civil Defence teams are working to extinguish fires in the targeted facilities, said the Houthi television.

The United States intensified its military campaign against sites of the Houthi forces in Yemen on Tuesday, conducting 50 airstrikes in total.

The US military has yet to comment, but it previously said in statements that it would continue conducting airstrikes daily until the Houthis stop attacking commercial vessels and US warships in the Red Sea.

The persistent US airstrikes have not deterred the Houthi group, which continues to attack American and Israeli-linked interests in the region. The Houthis claimed their attacks are intended to put pressure on the US-backed Israel to stop airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Earlier on Tuesday the United States intensified its military campaign against sites of the Houthi forces in Yemen, conducting 22 airstrikes across northern Yemen.

These strikes targetted eastern and southern areas of the capital, Sanaa, the Island of Kamaran in the Red Sea, and the oil-rich Marib province, according to reports from Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and local residents.