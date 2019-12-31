Former US President , Barack Obama shared a list of his favourite songs from 2019 on social media. Interestingly, in the list of 35 songs, India’s indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad also appears.

Tweeting about it, Mr Obama shared that the list could keep someone company through a long drive or help in a workout.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” he shared, without missing out on any genre of music.

The “cold/mess” star responded on Obama’s list on Twitter and wrote, “This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you, Barack Obama, thank you universe. I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour.”

Actor Rajkummar Rao congratulated the singer on Twitter.

He said, “This is so cool. Congratulations buddy.”

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

Earlier, the 44th US President also shared lists of his favourite films and books.

Fans of the former President are very happy as he continued the tradition of sharing his favourites across genres of arts.

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019