How did Rajkummar Rao immerse himself as Srikanth Bolla? Actor answers

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently shared some insights into his transformative experience while portraying the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in the upcoming biopic, ‘Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’. Rao took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes process of becoming the character, revealing the dedication and immersion required for the role.

In a Reel video shared on his Instagram account, Rajkummar Rao expressed his commitment to embodying Srikanth’s persona throughout the filming process. He described how he strived to remain in character from the moment he stepped onto the set until the day’s wrap-up, emphasizing the use of contact lenses to simulate visual impairment. Rao’s dedication to his role was evident as he described losing awareness of his surroundings while in character, demonstrating the depth of his immersion into Srikanth’s world.

Accompanying the video was a caption that encapsulated the essence of the behind-the-scenes journey, teasing the audience with a promise of authenticity in the portrayal: “Behind the scenes. Srikanth in Real for Srikanth on Reel… #Srikanth in Cinemas on 10th May.”

The trailer for the biopic offered a tantalizing glimpse into Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of Srikanth Bolla, highlighting the protagonist’s unwavering determination and resilience in the face of adversity. The film promises to take audiences on an extraordinary journey, exploring themes of triumph over challenges and the power of the human spirit.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie features a stellar cast including Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, ‘Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is a production of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Set to release on May 10, the film promises to captivate audiences with its inspiring narrative and heartfelt portrayal of Srikanth Bolla’s remarkable journey.