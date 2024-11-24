Prakash Jha discusses his bold new film ‘Amar Aaj Marega’

Celebrated filmmaker Prakash Jha captivated audiences at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as he delved into the nuances of his latest film, ‘Amar Aaj Marega’. Known for his gripping narratives and socially charged cinema, Jha described the film as a deeply relatable exploration of a pivotal human experience.

“The story of ‘Amar’ is timeless,” Jha shared during an interaction with ANI. “At some point, everyone feels they’ve reached a breaking point where life needs reevaluation. This film reflects that universal sentiment.”

Directed by Rajat K, ‘Amar Aaj Marega’ was unveiled at IFFI on November 24, garnering attention for its dark humor and layered storytelling.

Advertisement

Jha praised the director’s vision, saying, “Rajat’s approach to the narrative is unique. He’s infused humor into dark themes, creating a rich tapestry of emotions. It’s a wonderful opportunity to explore such a complex character on screen.”

Confident in the film’s impact, Prakash Jha added, “It’s a powerful story that will resonate with audiences. The film is not only well-made but also highly relatable.”

Jha, who boasts an illustrious career with National Award-winning works such as ‘Damul’, ‘Mrityudand’, ‘Gangaajal’, ‘Apaharan’, and ‘Raajneeti’, also hinted at exciting projects in the pipeline. He revealed plans for a third installment in the ‘Gangaajal’ series and a sequel to the political drama ‘Raajneeti’.

“Political narratives have evolved significantly over the last decade,” he explained. “We’re weaving these changes into compelling stories. However, my current focus is on ‘Janadesh’.”

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024 continues to shine as a global cinematic platform, showcasing over 180 films from 81 countries. The festival includes 16 world premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

This year’s edition also features a heartfelt tribute to Indian cinema icons Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi, marking their 100th birth anniversaries.

Running until November 28, IFFI 2024 offers an unparalleled celebration of storytelling, innovation, and cultural diversity.