Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt once asked, ‘Who’s Kishore Kumar?’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, attending the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, shared a charming anecdote about the first time he met his wife, actress Alia Bhatt.

Reflecting on that moment, Ranbir revealed, “The first time I met Alia, she asked me, ‘Who is Kishore Kumar?’ It’s interesting how life comes full circle. Artists are forgotten, and new ones take their place. But it’s essential to remember where we come from.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in April 2022. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

Advertisement

During a conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who had once assisted Ranbir’s legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, the actor opened up about his love for classic Bollywood music. “One of my all-time favorite songs is ‘‘Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar’’ from the 1959 film ‘Anari,’” Ranbir shared. This timeless melody, sung by Mukesh and featuring Raj Kapoor, holds a special place in his heart.

Ranbir also mentioned that this song was the first piece of music that he introduced to his daughter, Raha. “As an 80s kid, this song is like an anthem to me. I wanted Raha to hear it first—it’s a way to pass on a part of our family’s legacy.”

He reflected on ‘Anari,’ directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and starring Raj Kapoor, Nutan, Motilal, and Lalita Pawar. “It’s fascinating how this film stands out, not just for its music but also for its unique casting—Lalita Pawar in a rare positive role and Motilal in a morally complex character.”

The story revolves around a poor young man who gains the trust of a wealthy employer but faces suspicion in a murder case, compelling him to prove his innocence.

‘Anari’ also inspired adaptations in Tamil (‘Pasamum Nesamum’) and Turkish (‘Derbeder’ and ‘Enayi’).

On the professional front, Ranbir is gearing up for exciting projects, including the much-anticipated ‘Dhoom 4’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War.’