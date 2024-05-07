Prabhas returns as Baahubali in animated series, set to delight fans on May 17th

Renowned actor Prabhas, cherished nationwide for his iconic role in the ‘Baahubali’ series, is all set to delight his youngest fans with a special treat. The beloved star, known for his electrifying performances and magnetic screen presence, has captured the hearts of audiences across generations. But it’s his portrayal of the legendary ‘Baahubali’ that has earned him a special place in the hearts of children everywhere.

After seven years since its original release, ‘Baahubali’ is making a grand comeback in the form of an animated web series titled ‘Baahubali: The Crown of Blood’. Scheduled for release on May 17th, 2024, on a leading digital platform, this series promises to be a summer delight, especially for young fans eagerly awaiting their hero’s return.

The anticipation surrounding the animated series is palpable, with fans eager to witness Prabhas once again donning the mantle of Baahubali. His portrayal of the iconic character has become synonymous with epic storytelling and larger-than-life heroism.

While fans gear up to relive the magic of Baahubali on their home screens, Prabhas himself is busy with other exciting projects. Following the success of ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next big film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, slated for June 27th.

But Prabhas isn’t stopping there. With projects like ‘The Raja Saab’ alongside Malavika Mohanan, ‘Spirit’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and ‘Salaar 2’ on the horizon, fans can expect plenty more from their favorite superstar in the coming months.

As the countdown to the release of ‘Baahubali: The Crown of Blood’ begins, fans young and old are eagerly awaiting the chance to embark on another epic adventure with their beloved hero, Prabhas.