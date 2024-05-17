Kalki 2898 AD: Animated prelude ignites anticipation for sci-fi release

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stands out as one of the year’s most eagerly awaited releases. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Hassan, and Deepika Padukone, among others, the upcoming film has garnered significant attention. It’s been reported that producer and distributor Anil Thadani has secured the North India theatrical rights for a whopping 100 crores.

Building upon the existing anticipation, the recent announcement of an animated prelude preceding the epic science-fiction film’s debut has heightened fans’ excitement to new heights. Consisting of four episodes, each approximately 20 minutes long, the upcoming series has already generated buzz with reports of OTT rights acquisition and Prabhas’s involvement in voice dubbing. This prelude promises viewers a glimpse into the fantastical world and character developments of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ crafted by Nag Ashwin.

Speaking at IIT Bombay, Nag Ashwin delved into the film’s concept, remarking, “In India, we’ve seen limited sci-fi productions, mostly centered on time travel. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ diverges by presenting a distinct, futuristic universe, a departure from the typical international sci-fi settings of London or New York.”

Drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unfolds in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world set in the distant future of 28298 AD. Screen icons Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas portray pivotal roles as Ashwathama and Bhairava (an incarnation of Kalki), respectively. Boasting a staggering budget of 600 crores, the film is helmed by producer C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. Initially announced in February 2020, the project encountered delays due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, with filming commencing in July 2021. Its worldwide theatrical release is scheduled for June 27.

The prelude series, slated for release towards the end of May or early June, sets the stage for the highly anticipated film in grand fashion. Expected to heighten anticipation for the star-studded feature, the series serves as a fitting precursor, enriching both the narrative and release of the main film.