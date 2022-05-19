Pooja Hegde and TV actor Helly Shah makes a stunning debut at Cannes; Pics

Indian celebrities have left a significant impression on the Cannes 2022 red carpet. Many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year and have been serving some jaw-dropping and ultra-glam fashion looks.

Actor Pooja Hegde and Tv actor Helly Shah have made their debut in Cannes this year. Both of them looked like a match made in sartorial heaven as they walked the red carpet.

Pooja Hegde was a sight to behold in an elaborate strapless ivory-hued feather gown that had an embellished bodice and a voluminous skirt. She paired this dazzling outfit with diamond danglers and a no-fuss ponytail. The ‘Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo’ actress used the hashtag ‘Crafted in India’ when she posted pictures of her new look on Instagram, indicating that the look was created by an Indian designer.

The gown is credited to Lebanese fashion designer, Geyanna Youness’s eponymous brand ‘Maison Geyanna Youness’ that boasts of untraditional haute couture with no restrictions, modern designs, and the best experience. Pooja Hegde was styled by Indian fashion stylist Akshay Tyagi.

Helly Shah, best known for her roles in TV shows such as Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, also made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year and grabbed everyone’s attention. She walked the red carpet in a studded grey-green gown with a matching cape.

Helly Shah strikes a pose on the red carpet at the #TopGunMaverick premiere at #CannesFilmFestival. https://t.co/vDhvJ2wZgP pic.twitter.com/gz0niTJUYj — Variety (@Variety) May 18, 2022

Helly is the second TV actor from India after Hina Khan to represent the country at Cannes. Hina shared pictures of her in a gown as she did a photoshoot in Cannes on Wednesday.

Hina Khan wore a red dress for the red carpet. Here is her look:

